General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.69.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $82.15 on Monday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $64.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

