General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $73.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.94.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $82.15 on Friday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $64.42 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

