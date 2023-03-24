General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.66. 627,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99. General Mills has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $88.34.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile



General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

