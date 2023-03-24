General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors Stock Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,689,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

