Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
About Genocea Biosciences
