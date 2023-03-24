George M. Milne Acquires 20,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director George M. Milne purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$178,284.00.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$11.77 and a twelve month high of C$26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
