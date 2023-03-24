George M. Milne Acquires 20,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director George M. Milne purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$178,284.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$11.77 and a twelve month high of C$26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

