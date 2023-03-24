GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share.

GeoVax Labs Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of GeoVax Labs stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOVX shares. Dawson James initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 643,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 291,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 413,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

