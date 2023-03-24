GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share.
GeoVax Labs Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of GeoVax Labs stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on GOVX shares. Dawson James initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.
