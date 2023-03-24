Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Senior Officer Sells C$493,844.00 in Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Omar Ali Khan Saif sold 18,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$493,844.00.
Gibson Energy Stock Down 1.3 %
Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$21.03 and a 12-month high of C$27.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90.
Gibson Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Read More
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.