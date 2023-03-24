Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $48,568.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,842,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,857,346.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

NYSE DNA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. 13,834,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,917,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

