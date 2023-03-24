Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $48,568.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,842,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,857,346.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance
NYSE DNA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. 13,834,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,917,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.