Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 532,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 225,765 shares.The stock last traded at $15.36 and had previously closed at $15.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $554.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -127.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

