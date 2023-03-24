Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.68) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 575 ($7.06) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. AlphaValue cut Glencore to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.35) to GBX 625 ($7.68) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $629.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $10.92 on Monday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

