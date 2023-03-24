GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.62

Shares of GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.62 ($0.03). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares.

GLI Finance Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £12.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 22.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.62.

GLI Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLI Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.