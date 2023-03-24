Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,949,000 after purchasing an additional 761,812 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $337,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 698,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

