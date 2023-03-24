Godsey & Gibb Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 2.7% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

