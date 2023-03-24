Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 133,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,995,000. Agilent Technologies accounts for 3.8% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after purchasing an additional 629,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after purchasing an additional 257,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after purchasing an additional 223,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,483,000 after purchasing an additional 627,517 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.11. 455,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,638. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.92 and a 200 day moving average of $142.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

