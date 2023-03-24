Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys Shares of 18,421 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,448,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,996,410. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

