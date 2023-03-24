Godsey & Gibb Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 490,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,958. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

