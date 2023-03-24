Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $503,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 187,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.29. 1,020,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,585. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $318.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.