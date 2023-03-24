Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 869.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 173,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $38.65.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.