Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases Shares of 105,662 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,688,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,144. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $198.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.69.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

