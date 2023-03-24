Godsey & Gibb Inc. Takes $339,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $123.64. 353,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,455. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $138.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.21 and a 200 day moving average of $124.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

