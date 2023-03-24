Godsey & Gibb Inc. Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

NYSEARCA:PXF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,582. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

