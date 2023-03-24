Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Trading 3.4% Higher

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 47,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 201,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.
Gogoro Stock Up 1.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gogoro Company Profile
Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gogoro (GGR)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.