Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Trading 3.4% Higher

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 47,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 201,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Gogoro Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gogoro Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter valued at $142,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gogoro by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 57,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gogoro during the third quarter worth $5,959,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gogoro during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gogoro by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 62,770 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.