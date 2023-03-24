Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research set a $0.76 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,935 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

