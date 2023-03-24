Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AUMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research set a $0.76 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Golden Minerals Trading Down 12.8 %
Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
