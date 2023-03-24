Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
AUMN stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.59.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
