Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

AUMN stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

