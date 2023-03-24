Goldfinch 24-Hour Volume Hits $188,276.08 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $26.79 million and $188,276.08 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,611,163 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

