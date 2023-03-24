Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 149,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 56,889 shares.The stock last traded at $45.66 and had previously closed at $45.56.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIGB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

