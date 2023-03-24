Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Shares Up 20%

Shares of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating) shot up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 532,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,051% from the average session volume of 46,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Granada Gold Mine Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

Granada Gold Mine Company Profile

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Granada property, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

