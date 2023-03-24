Gritstone Asset Management LLC Invests $337,000 in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 380.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compass Digital Acquisition by 47.8% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Compass Digital Acquisition by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQU remained flat at $10.21 during trading on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

