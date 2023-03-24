Gritstone Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAC. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,265,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in European Biotech Acquisition by 136.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 34,896 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in European Biotech Acquisition by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in European Biotech Acquisition by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 995,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 287,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

European Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EBAC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.19. 83,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,883. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

About European Biotech Acquisition

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on business in the life sciences industry in Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.