Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.81

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and traded as low as $39.90. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 10,982 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

