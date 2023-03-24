Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys 2,382 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,333,000 after buying an additional 340,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,814,000 after buying an additional 140,492 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after buying an additional 386,551 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 352,559 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,467,000 after acquiring an additional 274,161 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 751,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,664. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

