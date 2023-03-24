Guidance Point Advisors LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $433.88. 381,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $470.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

