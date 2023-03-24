Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

VPU stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.96. 72,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,388. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.02.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

