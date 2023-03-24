Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €7.13 ($7.67) and last traded at €7.18 ($7.72). 41,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.23 ($7.77).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($10.75) price target on Hamborner REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on Hamborner REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.38 and a 200-day moving average of €7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $572.37 million and a P/E ratio of 29.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18.

Hamborner REIT Company Profile

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

