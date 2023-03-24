Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 1,885 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,745,000 after buying an additional 286,345 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,771,000 after buying an additional 182,486 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,960,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,032,000 after buying an additional 256,652 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $73.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,455,731. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

