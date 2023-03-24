Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 2,331 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $490.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,259. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

