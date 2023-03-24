Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 275 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after buying an additional 1,308,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,017,000 after buying an additional 592,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.32. 707,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,932. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $93.65 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

