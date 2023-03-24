Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 80 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.50. The company had a trading volume of 372,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,203. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day moving average is $199.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.