Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 840 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,315 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $57,050,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after purchasing an additional 620,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 55.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,990,000 after purchasing an additional 461,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after buying an additional 438,645 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

EWBC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.34. 262,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

