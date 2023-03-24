Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys Shares of 8,838 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,691,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 228,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,944. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.