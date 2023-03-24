Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys Shares of 8,838 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,691,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.
International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.2 %
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.
International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -44.88%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
