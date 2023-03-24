Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.4% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 445,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,629. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

