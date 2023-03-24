Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DE traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.19. 223,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,363. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.75. The company has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

