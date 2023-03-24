Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 508 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,991. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $107.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.79.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

