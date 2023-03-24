Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Shares Down 11.2%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

