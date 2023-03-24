Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

