Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Tops $23.33 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $23.33 million and approximately $844,242.53 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $34.25 or 0.00124340 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

