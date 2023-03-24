HC Wainwright Cuts BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $66.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.57) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $529.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.21.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $40,638.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $632,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $40,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,433. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 453,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

