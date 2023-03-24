HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VACC opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.21. Vaccitech has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vaccitech by 377.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after buying an additional 4,108,752 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaccitech in the third quarter valued at about $4,844,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaccitech in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vaccitech by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

