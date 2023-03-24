Head to Head Analysis: Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) vs. Its Peers

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Global Business Travel Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Business Travel Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Global Business Travel Group Competitors 101 895 1771 31 2.62

Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.68, indicating a potential upside of 31.97%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 10.96%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group $1.85 billion -$25.00 million -10.79 Global Business Travel Group Competitors $3.93 billion $252.49 million 3.64

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Business Travel Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group. Global Business Travel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -3.37% -0.94% Global Business Travel Group Competitors -3,276.46% 4.79% -3.89%

Volatility & Risk

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.12, indicating that their average stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group competitors beat Global Business Travel Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

